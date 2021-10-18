How Hall planning board voted on proposed North Hall grocery store, townhomes

A proposed grocery store-anchored shopping center and 185 townhomes in North Hall were recommended for approval Monday, Oct. 18, by the Hall County Planning Commission.
Jeff Fuqua of Atlanta-based Fuqua Acquisitions LLC would not disclose the name of the grocery store but said "the logo is green." One area grocery store chain with a green logo is Publix.
Fuqua plans to develop the 84,362-square foot Riverbrook Marketplace. Atlanta-based The Revive Land Group LLC is seeking to build the townhomes, which would have a 20% limit on rentals.
Both developments would be off Price and Thompson Bridge roads.
A couple of residents spoke in opposition, with concerns about such issues as traffic and residential density.
The development would take place on land that was long ago cleared for future development.
“The property has been the subject of multiple zoning actions since the original rezoning for a mixed-use development in 2006,” Hall planning documents state.
The commission's recommendations now are set to go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners for final action at a public hearing set for Dec. 9.