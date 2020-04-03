How an economic downturn might affect development boom

“I’ve talked to a lot of local developers and we’re all asking the same questions, with very few answers right now,” said Jonathan Collins, president of Capstone Property Group in Gainesville.



“The fluidity of information almost changes day by day, at this point.

“From our perspective … there are certain projects we are moving ahead on and certain projects we’re hitting a pause button on,” Collins said.

For example, plans for a 50-room upscale boutique hotel in the old Regions Bank building at 111 Green St. in Gainesville have been put on hold, he said.

“The retail environment is certainly strained, as well, and there are some retail projects we’re (holding off on),” Collins said. “We’re just waiting to see how things play out over the next 30-60 days.”

“Unprecedented is the only description for these challenging times,” said Brian Daniel, president of Carroll Construction, which is involved in numerous building projects in the area.

“It’s scary for our people. We’re dealing with a very real pandemic at the same time we’re dealing with the fear, uncertainty and economic fallout from the pandemic. It’s just something else.”

So how might a downturn, possibly a recession or worse, affect development?

“The only truthful answer is we just don’t know,” Daniel said.

Because of contractual obligations that go into the future, “we’re one of the last (industries) to be affected and one of the last to recover,” he said. “I know that all too well from 2007-09 (Great Recession). Surely we will see impact from this. What that means, I just don’t know.”