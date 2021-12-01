Here's when construction on the Inland Port in Gainesville is expected to begin

Construction on the Northeast Georgia Inland Port could start in the spring after the Georgia Ports Authority project recently cleared a final hurdle.

The Gainesville and Hall County Development Authority on Tuesday, Nov. 30, approved the purchase and eventual sale of about 3.2 acres of land at the intersection of White Sulphur Road and Hillcrest Drive for about $410,000. The land will be sold to the Georgia Ports Authority at cost to build an additional entrance to the inland port.