Here's what a new restaurant owner has cooking up at the old Pizza Hut building in Oakwood

The Atlanta resident is about to return to the area, this time as owner of Lucky Crab House, taking over the old Pizza Hut restaurant at 3815 Mundy Mill Road, just north of Thurmon Tanner Parkway.

Lucky Crab House, which is near the still-operating Golden Buddha, will specialize in Cajun foods, such as low country boil, serving up crab, shrimp and oyster.

Lin is still finishing up his menu and a website, he said when the The Times visited the restaurant on Monday, March 29.

He said he hopes to open in mid-April.

The owner of a Lucky Crab restaurant in Greenwood, S.C., said he had heard of the Oakwood location through a local friend, so he came to check it out.

“It’s a good location and there’s a lot of traffic,” Lin said. “It’s pretty crowded here.”

Not only is the restaurant on a busy thoroughfare, close to Walmart and Sam’s Club, but it is also across from the University of North Georgia’s ever-growing Gainesville campus.

Lin still has other work to do on the premises before opening, including repaving the parking lot. He has remodeled the restaurant’s interior, putting in new flooring and pine paneling. When done, the eatery will seat about 80 customers.

“It’s all brand new and modern,” he said. “Everything is new.”

The building sat vacant for a couple of years before Lin’s plans.