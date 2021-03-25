Here are two ways the public can comment on Flowery Branch’s 20-year growth plan

A brief summary of Comprehensive Plan 2041 will kick off the virtual event, followed by a period for public comments and a question-and-answer session, according to a city website devoted to the effort.

The event will start at noon, with no pre-registration required. Just click on the Zoom link on the website to join.

Also, a public hearing is set for 6 p.m. April 15, when the Flowery Branch City Council will consider submitting the plan for regional and state review.

Georgia requires cities and counties to produce such plans, which specifically address how communities should develop, factoring such things as housing and quality of life.

“Localities must maintain and regularly update their comprehensive plan to be eligible for certain grants and loans,” according to Flowery Branch’s website.

The city’s current plan, completed in 2016, can be viewed online.

The plan’s update effort kicked off in October and included an online survey that wrapped up Dec. 31.

Rich Atkinson, Flowery Branch’s director of planning and community development, has said public involvement is “extremely important and very necessary” for successful planning.