Hardee’s looking to come to this Flowery Branch location

“The pumps will remain, as will the primary structure,” according to a city of Flowery Branch report. “The end unit will be demolished and the restaurant built. The remaining suites will be renovated inside and out. Landscaping will be enhanced and new signage will be installed.”

Other details about the restaurant weren’t immediately available Tuesday, July 13. Jeremy Crosby, spokesman for the project, couldn’t be reached for comment.

A public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, before Flowery Branch City Council on the development.

JPC Design and Construction LLC is asking to rezone the 2-acre site from neighborhood shopping to highway business to allow for the Hardee’s.

The restaurant “is acceptable in the designated character area,” the city report states. “A fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru will be supported by the new and upcoming residential homes in the immediate area. Additionally, it will add a missing service to the area which includes residential, sit-down dining, public storage, retail, a car wash, and other proposed and existing commercial uses.

“The addition of the use and the improvement of the site will help to enhance and promote the mixed-use concept of this area.”

The Flowery Branch/Oakwood area has seen a recent rush of fast-food chains, including Wendy’s building on Martin Road and Burger King opening soon off Spout Springs Road at Interstate 985.