Hall County officials mark the start of $14 million sewer project in South Hall

Hall County officials celebrated the start of a long-awaited South Hall sewer project on Friday, April 21.

“This sewer line is an important part of the strategic plan and will provide service for the growth and development of this area, and will surely meet the needs of this community,” South Hall Commissioner Kathy Cooper.

She and other officials spoke at a groundbreaking ceremony for the $14 million project.

“This project is vital to maintaining the health of the residents living in this corridor, as well as the health of our local waterways and ecosystems.”

Cooper noted that “I’m a farmer, so this (project) is dear to my heart.”