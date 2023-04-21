Hall County officials mark the start of $14 million sewer project in South Hall

Hall County officials celebrated the start of a long-awaited South Hall sewer project on Friday, April 21.
“This sewer line is an important part of the strategic plan and will provide service for the growth and development of this area, and will surely meet the needs of this community,” South Hall Commissioner Kathy Cooper.
She and other officials spoke at a groundbreaking ceremony for the $14 million project.
“This project is vital to maintaining the health of the residents living in this corridor, as well as the health of our local waterways and ecosystems.”
Cooper noted that “I’m a farmer, so this (project) is dear to my heart.”
The ceremony was meant to kickstart the 5.2-mile project, which has been in the works since 2015 and is part of a 2020 sewer master plan.
At least one development, a Kroger-anchored shopping center, has eyed the Friendship Road area — specifically, the site of the groundbreaking — but was met at the time with concerns about sewer availability.
The status of that project, announced in 2019, wasn’t immediately known.
“This sewer line will be able to serve thousands of residents along Friendship Road, resulting in better services for existing residents and continued growth in the area,” Cooper has said.
The project will involve near two miles of uphill sewer line as well as a new lift station, with the overall line running from Hog Mountain Road at Friendship Road/Ga. 347 to the Spout Springs Water Reclamation Facility off Spout Springs Road.
The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2024, with funding coming from the county’s special purpose local option sales tax program and the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
When done, the line could carry up to 500,000 gallons per day of sewer, with treatment taking place at the Spout Springs plant at 6827 Spout Springs Road,
“It is expected that as projects move forward, various residential developers and commercial tracts will begin to make applications for sewer availability,” Yamala has said. “The sewer line is expected to eventually generate approximately 2,000 new sewer users over the next 20 years.”
From Buford to Braselton, South Hall is rapidly growing, with much of the sewer coming from local governments.
Flowery Branch is seeking to build a new sewer plant, delayed by what were budget-busting bids last year. The city also has imposed a 90-day growth moratorium while it tweaks its zoning ordinances.