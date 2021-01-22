Hall commission to hear planning items in staggered format

“The motion was made in an effort to continue providing services while ensuring the safety of the citizens, officials and staff of Hall County as a result of the increase of COVID-19 cases within the region,” said Sarah McQuade, Hall’s planning director, in an email earlier this week.

Staff “has reviewed the agenda items and has assigned each item a specific meeting time that will allow physical distancing guidelines to be followed while still conducting the public hearings,” she said.

As part of the move, officials sent a letter to people living within 500 feet of the property up for consideration before the commission. The letter mentions the new time and date for the public hearing, and it explains that the change was made because of virus concerns.

Residents have the option of viewing the hearing online at hallcounty.org/1097/Online-Meetings and submitting written comments, according to the county.

Here’s a look at a few of the items on the schedule and when they will be heard by the commission: