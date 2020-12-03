‘Ghost room’ may get a new purpose at century-old New Holland rec center

The building’s gymnasium and swimming pool are relics of the past. The brick structure, facing Jesse Jewell Parkway in the New Holland community, now houses Lanier Therapy in Motion other medical offices.

Many old rooms, including a bowling alley and locker rooms near the pool, weren’t being used and, at one time, were collecting clutter and dust. Restoration work has long been underway throughout the building.

House particularly has eyed “the ghost room,” or the building’s original “men’s parlor,” where men in the 1920s gathered in chairs around a fireplace to smoke cigars and socialize.

About a year and a half ago, with her daughter about to get married, House asked the building’s owner, Warner Brock, about going “into this old, junky room and cleaning it up so I could have her wedding shower.”