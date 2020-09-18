Gated section inside Sterling on the Lake gets first OK, but draws these concerns

An 86-acre, 214-lot section inside the 1,000-acre Sterling on the Lake subdivision in Flowery Branch was given initial approval to become a gated active adult community with privately maintained roads.
The issue passed after council members questioned the developer, Looper Lake LLC, about several issues, notably how the neighborhood would handle future maintenance costs. The subdivision would still be part of Sterling but would have its own dues-paying homeowners association.
“The citizens of Sterling on the Lake are very concerned that (expenses for upkeep) might come back on them,” Councilman Ed Asbridge said.
One Sterling resident, Charles Thompson, asked the council during the meeting to reject the proposal.
“Part of the reason I moved to Sterling on the Lake is it all felt like one big community,” he said. “To me, the idea of putting another, sub-HOA across road from our (section) and gating it off defeats what I’m looking for.”
Looper Lake LLC is seeking a change in its planned unit development zoning to allow the gates and private roads.
“Market studies show that the active adult community desires privacy and the security provided by a community with a security gate,” states Looper Lake’s application.
The land, known as the Honeycutt Tract, is off Capitola Farm Road near Scarlet Oak Way. The section would be built in two phases and would be known as The Retreat at Sterling on the Lake, according to a map and designs with the application.
The street entering the property would be Welcome Road. The Retreat would not have access to any other roadways within Sterling on the Lake, but there will be a “pedestrian link … to the rest of the community,” according to the application.