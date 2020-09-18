Gated section inside Sterling on the Lake gets first OK, but draws these concerns

An 86-acre, 214-lot section inside the 1,000-acre Sterling on the Lake subdivision in Flowery Branch was given initial approval to become a gated active adult community with privately maintained roads.



The issue passed after council members questioned the developer, Looper Lake LLC, about several issues, notably how the neighborhood would handle future maintenance costs. The subdivision would still be part of Sterling but would have its own dues-paying homeowners association.

“The citizens of Sterling on the Lake are very concerned that (expenses for upkeep) might come back on them,” Councilman Ed Asbridge said.