Gainesville’s newest QuikTrip is open, and another is opening soon

QuikTrip at Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway is now open for business.
“It’s going really well,” store manager Chad Clark said Thursday, Jan. 21. “It’s a really busy intersection, and we have a couple other QTs in Gainesville, so we’ve got a group of people coming to check us out.”
The store opened Jan. 14 on property where the century-old Pierce House once overlooked the intersection. The house, once occupied by John A. Pierce, a prominent builder in North Georgia, caused something of a community stir when it was torn down.
The Jesse Jewell/Queen City intersection is undergoing a huge makeover of its own — a $1.6 million project calling for new right turns and concrete islands at each of the intersection’s approaches.
The road project has a July 31 completion date, but Clark said he hopes construction on the Jesse Jewell Parkway main entrance to his 5,000-square-foot store will be finished in the next week or two.
“That’ll make (business) even better,” he said.
Meanwhile, construction is wrapping up on another QuikTrip on Ga. 365, near White Sulphur Road.
That store is projected to open Feb. 11, QT spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson-Smith said.
That 7,318-square-foot gas station will serve the usual automobile traffic but will also have diesel pumps for heavy trucks.