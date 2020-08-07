Gainesville looks to rezone 25 midtown properties

Several properties in midtown Gainesville, the majority of them owned by the city, could be rezoned to office-industrial, although there is no proposed change in use for the properties.



Of the 25 properties up for rezoning, 22 are owned by the city of Gainesville, and the private owners for the other three have given permission to rezone, according to the staff recommendation report for the rezoning request. The city is the applicant for the rezoning.

Some existing uses for the properties include the Midtown Greenway, the city’s Public Safety Complex, Fire Station No. 1, the new skate park and a water resources building.

“The properties will continue to function as public uses with the exception of two private office uses and a hair salon,” according to the staff report for the request.

According to the report, the rezoning would more accurately reflect the current uses for the properties.

“It is expected that the strategic public investment that has occurred within the Midtown area will continue to encourage further investment as desired by the applicant,” the report states. “Rezoning the subject properties to a more appropriate zoning that reflects the existing uses will only help to support this effort.”

The Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board will vote on the rezoning at its Tuesday, Aug. 11 meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway. The Gainesville City Council will have the final vote at a later meeting.



