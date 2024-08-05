Five baseball fields and hiking trails: Latest on construction of ‘The Coop’ sports complex in Gainesville Construction continues Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on the new J. Melvin Cooper Youth Athletic Complex, also known as "The Coop". Named after the former long-time director of parks and recreation, the complex will feature five ballfields, a multi-purpose rectangular field, three restroom/concession buildings as well as sidewalks and trails once it’s complete. - photo by Scott Rogers Gainesville’s newest park – the J. Melvin Cooper Youth Athletic Complex nicknamed “The Coop” – is currently ahead of schedule.