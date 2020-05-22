First signs of development appearing at Exit 14. Here’s what may be on the way

The first signs of growth near the new Exit 14 in South Hall have emerged.



Grading is well underway for a retail/housing project off Martin Road between Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 and Oakwood Baptist Church off Martin Road.

“We are excited about the presence of more people close to us,” said Brian Evans, Oakwood Baptist’s senior pastor. “What we’re about is reaching people.”

Commercial development would face Martin Road across from Martin Technology Academy of Math and Science and Hall County Fire Station 5, and apartments would be on the back part of the property, Oakwood City Manager B.R. White said.

“The overall site civil plans haven’t been approved as of to date,” White said. “The erosion, sediment and pollution control plan has been approved, and we have issued a clearing and grubbing permit only.”

An application from the developer, BLT Martin Road LLC, only describes the residential portion of the $35 million development.

BLT Martin Road is looking to build 360,000 square feet of housing, or 312 apartments, on 31.5 acres, according to the application.

Company officials couldn’t be reached for comment.