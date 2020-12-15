Extended debate on proposed extended-stay hotel in Oakwood finally ends

An extended-stay hotel proposal finally has been approved in Oakwood.



Ten months after Duluth-based Detroit Lender LLC’s proposal first went before city officials, a five-story, 87-room Candlewood Suites was approved by the Oakwood City Council Monday, Dec. 14.

The hotel would be on 1.48 acres at 3783 Mundy Mill Drive, behind Best Western Plus Lake Lanier Gainesville Hotel & Suites and near Mundy Mill Road and Interstate 985.

Detroit Lender was seeking to change zoning from single-family residential and neighborhood business to highway business.

The vote was 3-2, with council members Todd Wilson, Pat Jones and Sheri Millwood in favor and councilmen Stephen Hendrix and Dwight Wood opposed.