Emory University clinic opens at Atlanta Falcons complex in Flowery Branch

The Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center at the Atlanta Falcons complex in Flowery Branch is open for business.

“To have this facility here in Flowery Branch is going to be so convenient for us as players, but I think it’s great for North Georgia as well,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said in a video played during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the center on Thursday, Feb. 25. “This area has grown so much in the 13 years I’ve been here. People having access to this site is going to be special.”