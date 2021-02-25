Emory University clinic opens at Atlanta Falcons complex in Flowery Branch

The Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center at the Atlanta Falcons complex in Flowery Branch is open for business.
“To have this facility here in Flowery Branch is going to be so convenient for us as players, but I think it’s great for North Georgia as well,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said in a video played during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the center on Thursday, Feb. 25. “This area has grown so much in the 13 years I’ve been here. People having access to this site is going to be special.”
The $15 million, 29,000-square-foot musculoskeletal and sports medicine clinic at 4400 Falcon Parkway, across from C.W. Davis Middle School, is connected to and overlooks the Falcons’ indoor and outdoor practice fields. It will provide Falcons’ players with immediate access to medical treatment and procedures, such as MRIs.
But the center also will be open to the public, with a newly paved parking lot just off the otherwise gated complex.
“When the Falcons were brought to Hall County in 1999, the object was to bring a new, state-of-the-art training facility, but also to be a corporate citizen,” said Rich McKay, Falcons president and CEO in a video. “And that’s what this (center) is.”
Mayor Mike Miller said at the ceremony, “Our citizens … have a facility that makes this city a place to live, work and play. Having that same world-class orthopedic care … as the Atlanta Falcons players just makes us stand out as a city above all others in the state of Georgia.”
Also, part of the clinic is the Emory Sports Performance and Research Center, which will “explore the science of injury prevention and recovery, particularly in high school and younger athletes,” according to Emory and the Falcons.
The clinic is “the newest design in the orthopedics and sports medicine fields, allowing us to establish an unprecedented level of medical care integration with the Atlanta Falcons and with the general public, all backed by the state-of-the-art in sport science innovation and technology,” said Dr. Scott D. Boden, professor and chairman of Emory University School of Medicine’s Department of Orthopaedics.
“Whether you are an elite athlete, a weekend warrior, a student athlete or someone aging gracefully and living in the rapidly growing Flowery Branch area, you won't have to travel far to receive Emory’s exceptional care for any musculoskeletal ailment. Patients will be able to ‘go where the players go’ to receive orthopaedic care.”