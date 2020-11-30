Dunkin’ is on the way to this Flowery Branch location

A Dunkin’ doughnut shop is coming to Flowery Branch next to the McDonald’s restaurant off Spout Springs Road.
Grading has begun at the site at 5915 Spout Springs Road, which is between Interstate 985’s Exit 12 and Hog Mountain Road.
Other details about the project weren’t immediately available on Monday, Nov. 30.
Rich Atkinson, Flowery Branch planning director, said Dunkin’ plans are being reviewed by Donald Bowers, the city’s building inspector.
“I recall that it did have some minimal seating on the inside,” Atkinson said.
A sign on the property depicting a site development permit shows Ioan Donuts Holdings LLC as the owner. Company officials couldn’t be reached for comment.The Dunkin’ and McDonald’s will be on a site once occupied by Rite Aid pharmacy. The Rite Aid building was torn down as construction began in early 2020 on the McDonald’s.