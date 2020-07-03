Construction on new Lanier Village Estates homes starting next month

Construction on the 31 new cottages at Lanier Village Estates is set to begin in mid-August, and the community’s expansion is expected to be finished in June 2021.

Dale Chesley, director of special projects for Acts Retirement-Life Communities, said underground utility and retaining wall installation is currently underway.

About 580 people currently live at Lanier Village Estates, a retirement community in North Hall that opened in 2001. It has 303 independent living apartments, 40 assisted living suites, 31 carriage homes and 64 skilled-care rooms. The 24-acre expansion to the community had been planned for about five years.

The new cottages will each have two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a den and a two-car garage. They will be more than 2,000 square feet. The 31 homes have already been sold, The Times reported last year.

The expansion will connect to the existing part of the community near the intersection of Valley Hall Lane and Misty Morning Way.