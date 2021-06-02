City celebrates new cottages for these first-time homeowners

Toby Houston is now the sole owner of her first home at the age of 76.
“It was an awesome opportunity,” Houston said. “A brand new house, built from the ground up, which is what I wanted, at the price that I could pay.”
Gainesville Mayor Danny Dunagan cut the ribbon Wednesday to celebrate five new affordable cottages on Davis Street and one new cottage built at the corner of MLK Jr. Boulevard and Carlton Street.
Five of the six cottages have already been closed on and new first-time homeowners such as Houston have moved in, said Jessica Tullar, Gainesville’s housing and special projects manager. Houston moved into her home on Davis Street in February.
The project has been in development by the Gainesville Nonprofit Development Foundation since 2018 when the land was purchased, Tullar said. The city was able to use grant money for the whole process including land acquisition, site work, house construction and down payment assistance for each homeowner. The foundation received permission to build in March 2020 from the Gainesville City Council.
The city received $612,000 in 2018 as part of the Community Home Investment Program from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, as well as other past grants and project proceeds to help fund these cottages.
“We tried really hard to pick materials that weren’t going to break the bank up front but also on the back end wouldn’t be a maintenance burden to own,” Tullar said.
For example, the siding on the homes is plank siding, windows are composite instead of vinyl, and Tullar said she spent lots of time picking out appropriate light fixtures for each home.
The city recently received another grant of $600,000, and any proceeds from the sale of the cottages can be used for funding of the next affordable housing project, Tullar said.
Tullar read 16 applications for the six homes and the process was essentially first-come, first-served, she said. The city set the price before taking applications. Homes were built for about $165,000 each and they sold for about $150,000 each, Tullar said.
Applicants had to make between 40%-80% of the area’s median income, adjusted for household size, to be eligible, and they had to be a first-time home buyer.
The ability to own a home was a huge blessing for Jennifer Mendoza, 21, who was previously living in her parents’ basement with her husband and her 1-year-old daughter’s crib just a few feet away.
Mendoza is taking nursing classes at Brenau University, which is two minutes down the street from her new house.
“We were looking at other houses where you had to build them from the ground up, so getting this at the price range that they gave it to us is amazing,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza said her family was looking as far away as the Pendergrass area, because city housing was too expensive before the cottages became available.
Houston was previously renting in Flowery Branch, where she said the price kept rising.
“I like the fact that I’m able to sit out here, and I’ve got people from all walks of life passing by out here,” Houston said.