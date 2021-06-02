City celebrates new cottages for these first-time homeowners

Five of the six cottages have already been closed on and new first-time homeowners such as Houston have moved in, said Jessica Tullar, Gainesville’s housing and special projects manager. Houston moved into her home on Davis Street in February.



The project has been in development by the Gainesville Nonprofit Development Foundation since 2018 when the land was purchased, Tullar said. The city was able to use grant money for the whole process including land acquisition, site work, house construction and down payment assistance for each homeowner. The foundation received permission to build in March 2020 from the Gainesville City Council.

The city received $612,000 in 2018 as part of the Community Home Investment Program from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, as well as other past grants and project proceeds to help fund these cottages.

“We tried really hard to pick materials that weren’t going to break the bank up front but also on the back end wouldn’t be a maintenance burden to own,” Tullar said.