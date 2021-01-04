Car wash could be Burger King’s neighbor in Flowery Branch. Here are the details

A car wash may be built next to the Burger King/Marathon gas station/convenience store planned off Spout Springs Road at Interstate 985 in Flowery Branch.
The proposed business would include a 3,400-square-foot building and 17 parking spaces with vacuum and detail stations, according to JPC Design and Construction, which is proposing the development.
The Flowery Branch City Council will consider the car wash proposal at a 5:30 p.m. meeting on Thursday.
The entire development would replace an old Marathon store that was torn down last month. The site in front of the Hampton Inn & Suites and off Holland Dam Road has already been graded.
The Burger King/convenience store could open by the end of April, said Jeremy Crosby, construction and development manager for Jones Petroleum, which owns the property, in an email Monday, Jan. 4.
Other details about the car wash, including when it could open, weren’t available.
JPC Design and Construction is seeking a conditional use permit from Flowery Branch for the car wash. The issue is set to come up Thursday, Jan. 7, before the Flowery Branch City Council.
That area of Spout Springs Road between I-985 and Hog Mountain Road is a highly traveled commercial center in Flowery Branch.
The car wash “will not cause excessive or burdensome use of streets, as there is adequate interior circulation on-site to handle traffic flow,” according to a letter to the city from JPC.
A map of the project shows one entrance off Spout Springs for the entire development, with a driveway leading to the car wash.
Flowery Branch City Council
What: Conditional use permit proposed for car wash next to planned Burger King/Marathon gas station
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7
How to access meeting: Online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/805722741 or by phone at 872-240-3412, access code 805-722-741