Building in and around downtown Gainesville square: Rundown on major projects

This $22.4 million mixed-use development will feature retail/restaurants on the first floor, Brenau University’s Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling on the second floor and eight condominium units on the third floor.

Doug Ivester, a former Coca-Cola CEO who bought the lot for the development, will have a two-story condo, with the top floor of that unit all that makes up the building’s fourth floor.

The first floor of the building includes six spaces, with two reserved for restaurants, one on either end.

A walkway from the building’s third floor leads to the city’s parking deck off Main Street, where residents will have reserved parking spots.

Additionally, a small park will run between Renaissance and the Hall County Courthouse, connecting to Roosevelt Square.

The building should be ready to occupy by Christmas, with remaining tasks to be done in early 2022.

