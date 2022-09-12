Arby’s restaurant may be coming to this location in South Hall

Arby’s restaurant may be coming to Lanier Islands Parkway/Ga. 347 in South Hall.
The 2,577-square-foot, fast-food eatery is proposed at 4996 Lanier Islands Parkway, east of Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 and near the Amazon delivery station, according to a site plan filed with Buford.
Duluth-based CHA Consulting is asking the city to allow for a drive-thru at the restaurant and is scheduled to go before the Buford Planning and Zoning Board Tuesday, Sept. 13. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Buford City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway.
Per Buford city code, restaurants must have a special use permit to have a drive-thru.
The restaurant is one of four parcels making up a larger commercial development, according to a letter from CHA Consulting to Buford officials.
Other details about the Arby’s, including when it could open, or the larger development weren’t available as of Monday, Sept. 12.