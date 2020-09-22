Action delayed on proposed apartments, townhomes in South Hall. Here’s why

A nearly 400-unit proposed housing development off Spout Springs Road in South Hall has run into a snag over land issues with the Georgia Department of Transportation, Hall County Planning Commission Chairman Chris Braswell said Monday, Sept. 21.
“It’s taking a portion of their land and they’re having to do some redrawing of their layout, I believe,” Braswell said.
The commission approved Winder-based Ridgeline Land Planning Inc.’s request to postpone the issue to the board’s Oct. 5 meeting.
Braswell didn’t elaborate on the issues, but Hall County is planning a second phase of widening Spout Springs Road – a stretch that would run between Union Circle and the Gwinnett County line, or by the proposed development.
The 40-acre development planned for 7285 Spout Springs Road would consist of 274 apartments and 124 townhomes.
Just south of the proposed project is a rapidly developing retail area in Braselton, with Spout Springs Road crossing Friendship Road/Ga. 347 and continuing toward Gwinnett County.