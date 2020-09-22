By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Action delayed on proposed apartments, townhomes in South Hall. Here’s why
400 homes
A proposed development with a combined 400 townhomes and apartments at 7285 Spout Springs Road would consist of 274 apartments and 124 apartments, featuring a clubhouse, pool and playground.

A nearly 400-unit proposed housing development off Spout Springs Road in South Hall has run into a snag over land issues with the Georgia Department of Transportation, Hall County Planning Commission Chairman Chris Braswell said Monday, Sept. 21.

“It’s taking a portion of their land and they’re having to do some redrawing of their layout, I believe,” Braswell said.

The commission approved Winder-based Ridgeline Land Planning Inc.’s request to postpone the issue to the board’s Oct. 5 meeting.

Braswell didn’t elaborate on the issues, but Hall County is planning a second phase of widening Spout Springs Road – a stretch that would run between Union Circle and the Gwinnett County line, or by the proposed development.

The 40-acre development planned for 7285 Spout Springs Road would consist of 274 apartments and 124 townhomes.

Just south of the proposed project is a rapidly developing retail area in Braselton, with Spout Springs Road crossing Friendship Road/Ga. 347 and continuing toward Gwinnett County.

Regional events