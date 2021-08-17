A look inside Pinnacle Bank’s offices in the old Wells Fargo building





The old Wells Fargo building in downtown Gainesville, as it was commonly known, has a new occupant — Pinnacle Bank.

The Elberton-based bank has moved to the location in the Gateway Professional Center at 340 Jesse Jewell Parkway off E.E. Butler Parkway, leaving the professional office building at 311 Green St.

Pinnacle had been on Green Street since 2016 after acquiring Independence Bank of Georgia, moving to the new location because it needed more space, said Anna G. Jones, bank vice president and marketing officer.

“It is a little easier to get into and has more room,” she said

Wells Fargo — and Wachovia previously — had been in the Jesse Jewell location for years, moving out in May 2017. The bank downsized to a smaller location in New Holland Market shopping center and has since closed that location.