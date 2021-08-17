A look inside Pinnacle Bank’s offices in the old Wells Fargo building

The old Wells Fargo building in downtown Gainesville, as it was commonly known, has a new occupant — Pinnacle Bank.
The Elberton-based bank has moved to the location in the Gateway Professional Center at 340 Jesse Jewell Parkway off E.E. Butler Parkway, leaving the professional office building at 311 Green St.
Pinnacle had been on Green Street since 2016 after acquiring Independence Bank of Georgia, moving to the new location because it needed more space, said Anna G. Jones, bank vice president and marketing officer.
“It is a little easier to get into and has more room,” she said
Wells Fargo — and Wachovia previously — had been in the Jesse Jewell location for years, moving out in May 2017. The bank downsized to a smaller location in New Holland Market shopping center and has since closed that location.
The seven-story Jesse Jewell building went into foreclosure in 2017 and was without a main banking tenant until Pinnacle’s arrival.
As Gateway Professional Center, the building is filling up with tenants, including Pinnacle on the first floor. Smith, Gilliam, Williams & Miles law firm plans to move to the center later this year from its longtime location in the old Coca-Cola Bottling Co. building at 301 Green St., Gainesville, the firm’s lawyers have said.
The new Pinnacle location features a sign draped across the top of the building, as was the case with previous banks.
Moving into the old Wells Fargo space required some renovation, including replacing a row of tellers with “pods,” desk areas where customers can speak with an employee about banking matters.
“You can speak more closely with someone,” Jones said. “You don’t have that barrier. … We have that flexibility to get them into an office, if they need it.”
The bank has eight employees so far, but “there is room to grow,” she said.
Meanwhile, Avison Young real estate firm is marketing the 311 Green St. building, which dates to 1958.
“We are speaking with a couple of prospects at the moment, although the space remains available,” said Andrew D. Joyner, senior vice president. “While a bank or a credit union would continue to be a great fit for the approximately 4,800-square-foot space, a variety of other office uses would also work well.”