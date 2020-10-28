67-acre housing development advances with this Oakwood City Council action

A proposed housing development so far described only as “high-density, single-family detached" picked up momentum at Tuesday’s Oakwood City Council meeting.
The 67-acre project off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near Plainview Road, being proposed by Atlanta-based Tamarack Investments LLC, has few details, including the number of homes or price points.
But the concept has the support of the council, which voted to change the character area of where Tamarack wants to build the homes in the city’s comprehensive land-use plan from agricultural to residential.
The city’s 2017 land-use plan gives a view of how different areas of the city might look in 20 years.
The council’s Oct. 27 vote was 3-2, with members Pat Jones and Sheri Millwood in opposition.
“There is commercial property across the road, and I would like ... commercial property where this area is, instead of residential,” Jones said.
Millwood agreed, saying, “It’s a good location for commercial or industrial, and I would like to see that continue on in the area.”
The council’s OK doesn’t mean that Tamarack can move forward with the development on the properties at 3861 Falcon Parkway, 3930 Parks Road, 3889 Falcon Parkway and 3907 Falcon Parkway. Tamarack would have to request a formal rezoning to a residential category allowing for high-density housing.
The area between Plainview Road and Martin Road near Interstate 985’s Exit 14 has a mixture of uses, including houses, businesses and a church. At Tuesday’s meeting, Oakwood City Council also gave rezoning and annexation approvals for a 706,000-square-foot warehouse/distribution center at 3990 Falcon Parkway, or 0.3 miles from the Tamarack property.
Tamarack officials couldn’t be reached for comment concerning possible next steps or project details.
In an Oct. 3 letter to Oakwood, the company said “the potential annexation map’s vision for the area shows residential surrounding” its project off Falcon Parkway and Parks Road.
“Requiring the (Falcon and Parks) properties to be developed for agricultural uses is not reasonably compatible with the surrounding uses and not economically feasible given its location and dense tree coverage,” the letter says.