67-acre housing development advances with this Oakwood City Council action

A proposed housing development so far described only as “high-density, single-family detached" picked up momentum at Tuesday’s Oakwood City Council meeting.



The 67-acre project off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near Plainview Road, being proposed by Atlanta-based Tamarack Investments LLC, has few details, including the number of homes or price points.

But the concept has the support of the council, which voted to change the character area of where Tamarack wants to build the homes in the city’s comprehensive land-use plan from agricultural to residential.

The city’s 2017 land-use plan gives a view of how different areas of the city might look in 20 years.

The council’s Oct. 27 vote was 3-2, with members Pat Jones and Sheri Millwood in opposition.

“There is commercial property across the road, and I would like ... commercial property where this area is, instead of residential,” Jones said.