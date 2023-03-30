A 512-square-foot home? Agency says they could help with the affordable housing crisis

They’re small, but not tiny. Affordable, but not cheaply made.



The Norton Agency calls them “The Bungalows,” two modest cottage-style houses that represent a new way of addressing the affordable housing crisis in Hall County and beyond.

“This is a proof of concept,” said Emilie Norton Cisco, who helps manage properties for her father’s Gainesville-based real estate firm. She hosted an open house Thursday at one of the fully furnished homes.

Located at 2 Spring St., one of the 512-square-foot bungalows will run you $1,295 per month in rent. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom homes cost about $130,000 each to build, and come with granite countertops and custom-made cabinets that are meant to last. Both have already been leased.

“This is the smallest we’ve ever done,” she said of the size of the homes. But small doesn’t mean uncomfortable, she added.

“A lot of people are afraid of things that say 512 square feet, and that's one of the reasons we opened it up today, so we can show people it's not a scary concept,” she said. “It is a lot of space if you do it right. It's very livable.”

“We’re looking to build the best product for the least cost,” she said.

Cisco said Thursday afternoon that about 30 people had come to tour the homes, including city and county officials, even some from White County.

The homes are located in the county, which allows smaller homes than the city does, Cisco said. She said in Hall County a home can’t be any smaller than about 250 square feet. In Gainesville, it’s about 1,000 square feet, she said.

“We would love to do something like this in the city,” she said.

Frank Norton, CEO of the Norton Agency, has been in talks with Gainesville officials about revising the city’s building codes, which he says are unnecessarily stringent and costly and make it difficult for developers to build affordable housing.

“If we had gone to them and said we wanted to build 512-square-foot freestanding houses on a raised foundation, I think they would be scratching their heads,” Norton said of city leaders.

Luckily, he said, they now seem more open to the bungalow idea.

“I do think the city will allow us to build these in the future,” he said.