49 homes for active adults proposed off this key South Hall road

Flowery Branch City Council
What: Public hearing on proposed 49-home, active-adult community
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21
Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.
An active-adult community featuring 49 attached, single-story homes starting at $500,000 is proposed on Jim Crow Road in Flowery Branch.
Plans call for the 2,100-square-foot, farmhouse-style homes at Parker’s Place at Lanier to range from three to four bedrooms, according to Flowery Branch planning documents.
Amenities would include a clubhouse, pickleball courts, pocket parks and a walking trail.
“This portion of Hall County and the City of Flowery Branch has seen significant development in recent years, with an increase in demand for housing of all types,” developer Cook Communities says in a letter to the city.
Cook “feels this community will provide a housing option that is currently underrepresented in the city.”
Property owner Shadow Stone Partners LLC is seeking to annex 14.3 acres at 5704 Jim Crow Road and rezone it from Hall County agricultural-residential to Flowery Branch planned unit development. The property is just north of Gainesville’s Lakeside Water Treatment Plant.
A public hearing on the proposal is set for 6 p.m. Thursday in Flowery Branch City Hall.