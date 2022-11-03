This 370-unit apartment complex has many opponents, including Hall County planning staff

A proposed apartment complex on property that was de-annexed by Gainesville in August now is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Nov. 7.

And you can add Hall planning staff to those opposing the project.

“The requested zoning designation is inconsistent with the future land use map designation, as the proposed density of 6.34 units per acre exceeds the recommended rural density of 1.5 units per acre,” the planning staff report says.

Capstone Acquisitions LLC, which is seeking to rezone 58 acres at 2866 Lanier Tech Drive for the 370-unit project, has a different take on the matter.

With “a heavy concentration on” one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, the complex will focus on “young, working individuals/families without school-age children and/or seniors, also without school-age children,” its application says.

The development near Lanier Technical College off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall calls for 13 three-story buildings and would include a resident clubhouse, swimming pool/amenity area, pocket parks, fire pit, a dog park, pickleball courts and mulched walking trails.

The site will have “significant open space” and will be “extensively landscaped or preserved as required to meet environmental regulations,” planning documents state.

The project would meet a “significant housing need for the expanding local industry in the Highway 365 corridor, along with the students of Lanier Tech,” Capstone’s application states.

The project would begin development in late 2023 or early 2024, with completion planned for 2025.

The development has had a bumpy history — one that began in the city of Gainesville, where the property was once located.

“When they (the developer) approached the city with a concept of residential, our desire was to keep that specific area in place for industrial use,” Gainesville Councilwoman Juli Clay said earlier this year. “So once the developer or property owner got that feedback from us at the city, that’s when they decided to choose to do de-annexation with the county.”

The county consented to de-annexation by the city, which occurred Aug. 16.

The de-annexation has also met pushback from the Hall County school board, which voted Aug. 8 to draft a resolution opposing the move. Board members argued that the apartments would add more students to the school system and thus more costs — and the added property tax revenue, they say, would not offset the cost of educating more students.”

Capstone is seeking to rezone from light industrial to residential multifamily.

The official recommendation for approval or denial will come from the Hall County Planning Commission. The Hall County Board of Commissioners will have final say on the development after a public hearing set for Dec. 8.