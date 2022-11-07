A 300-acre business park has been proposed in this area of Hall

The Hall County Commission will vote Thursday on whether to approve a 300-acre business park on the west side of Athens Street at Cornelia Highway.
The new park – planned by John Davenport of CBD Investments, LLC – would be constructed on 300 acres and would require a vote by commissioners to rezone the property from agricultural residential and planned commercial development to planned industrial development.
County officials told commissioners during Monday’s work session the item had been approved 3-0 by the Hall County Planning Commission.
County commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Assistant Planning Director Ellis Still said the developer hasn’t yet “identified any potential end users” to utilize the proposed lots for industrial use, indicating the project is still in prospective phases of development.
“We’ve not gotten any indication of what type of users there are,” Still said.
Still said Hall County officials haven’t calculated estimated revenue streams to the county the industrial business park could generate.