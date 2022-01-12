2 restaurants and bakery slated to become first tenants at City Mill Market in Gainesville

Two restaurants and a bakery will become the first tenants of City Mill Market, a new strip center inside the ever-growing New Holland Market in Gainesville.

Taco Mac, McAlister’s Deli and Nothing Bundt Cakes have signed leases for space in the 17,557-square-foot shopping center next to Ace Hardware and across from Kroger Marketplace, said Patrick Bentley of High Point Real Estate, which is marketing the property.