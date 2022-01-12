2 restaurants and bakery slated to become first tenants at City Mill Market in Gainesville

Two restaurants and a bakery will become the first tenants of City Mill Market, a new strip center inside the ever-growing New Holland Market in Gainesville.
Taco Mac, McAlister’s Deli and Nothing Bundt Cakes have signed leases for space in the 17,557-square-foot shopping center next to Ace Hardware and across from Kroger Marketplace, said Patrick Bentley of High Point Real Estate, which is marketing the property.
The Kroger-anchored New Holland Market is at 1979 Jesse Jewell Parkway, between Limestone Parkway and Interstate 985.
Atlanta-based Taco Mac is a casual dining restaurant serving such food as burgers, chicken wings and southwestern dishes. McAlister’s Deli, also based in Atlanta, serves up sandwiches, potatoes, soups and salads.
And Texas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes offers bundt cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes.
Company officials couldn’t be reached for comment.
“The projected opening for these businesses will depend on permitting and interior build-out timelines,” Bentley said in an email. “However, we’re hopeful most will be open this summer.”
He added: “We still have a few spaces remaining available for lease that would be ideal for physical therapy, credit union, waxing studio, dental/orthodontic practices, and multi-unit nail salon, hair salon and barbershop owners.”
In an earlier interview, Bentley said the stores would be in “a robust shopping destination with a very strong Kroger store. … We believe (City Hill Market) can add a curated mix of complementary restaurants and service-oriented retailers for the community.”
The New Holland area is generally fast-growing, with much of a 75-acre multi-use development on Limestone Parkway under contract.
And a 6,070-square-foot building proposed at nearby 374 and 400 Crescent Drive, across the street from the Hall County Farmers Market, was recommended for approval in December by the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board. The retail building would feature a Dunkin’ doughnut shop.