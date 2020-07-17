172-unit apartment complex proposed off Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood

Jonathan Ritchie lived in Flowery Branch for five years before moving back to Utah three years ago, but he didn’t forget South Hall.
His company, Salt Lake City-based The Ritchie Group, is proposing to build a 172-unit apartment complex at 4309 Mundy Mill Road near the massive Mundy Mill subdivision.
“Through local contacts and friends we have there, we identified the property and came up with this site plan and location,” Ritchie said in a phone interview Friday, July 17. “Most of our work is on the western side of the country.”
The Ritchie Company submitted “concept” renderings in its application for the project showing a pool and clubhouse, but no amenities have been nailed down yet, he said.
Oakwood City Council
What: Proposed rezoning and annexation for a 172-unit apartment complex at 4309 Mundy Mill Road
When: 6 p.m. Monday, July 20
How to attend: Online at https://my.jive.com/meet/980421117; or by phone, 1-669-244-3319, access code 980-421-117, audio PIN 1
“It’s kind of early still. It’s hard to say exactly what’s going to be in the plan,” Ritchie said. “Generally speaking, we plan on building a high-quality product, something the city can be proud of. “
The company does say it expects the project would “ultimately have an impact on vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the vicinity” and that a traffic study would be conducted.
“Due to the location on a major transportation corridor and quick access to the interstate system, traffic impacts are expected to be minimal,” the application says. “The proposed development is not expected to have negative impacts on schools, parks or other public facilities.”
The Ritchie Group is set to ask the Oakwood Planning Commission on Monday, July 20, for annexation and rezoning from agricultural-residential to planned residential development for the project.
The planning board can only recommend approval or denial. The final decision rests with Oakwood City Council.