172-unit apartment complex proposed off Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood

Jonathan Ritchie lived in Flowery Branch for five years before moving back to Utah three years ago, but he didn’t forget South Hall.



His company, Salt Lake City-based The Ritchie Group, is proposing to build a 172-unit apartment complex at 4309 Mundy Mill Road near the massive Mundy Mill subdivision.

“Through local contacts and friends we have there, we identified the property and came up with this site plan and location,” Ritchie said in a phone interview Friday, July 17. “Most of our work is on the western side of the country.”

The Ritchie Company submitted “concept” renderings in its application for the project showing a pool and clubhouse, but no amenities have been nailed down yet, he said.