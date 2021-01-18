140 townhomes, 199 single-family homes proposed off Mulberry Street in Flowery Branch

Another year, another big housing proposal in Flowery Branch.



A developer is looking to build 140 townhomes and 199 single-family detached homes on 118 acres off Mulberry Street in Flowery Branch, according to city documents..

The development, which would be built in two phases, would be in the 5000 block of Mulberry Street, or south of Phil Niekro Boulevard and extending to Mulberry’s dead end, overlooking Interstate 985, according to a letter from Development Planning & Engineering Inc. of Buford to the city.