140 townhomes, 199 single-family homes proposed off Mulberry Street in Flowery Branch

Another year, another big housing proposal in Flowery Branch.
A developer is looking to build 140 townhomes and 199 single-family detached homes on 118 acres off Mulberry Street in Flowery Branch, according to city documents..
The development, which would be built in two phases, would be in the 5000 block of Mulberry Street, or south of Phil Niekro Boulevard and extending to Mulberry’s dead end, overlooking Interstate 985, according to a letter from Development Planning & Engineering Inc. of Buford to the city.
The first phase would feature the 140 townhomes and 55 single-family homes on 48 acres. The second phase would be 144 single-family homes on nearly 70 acres, the letter says.
To allow for the project, the developer, Bill Stark Communities, is seeking a rezoning from manufacturing to residential multifamily, according to the letter.
The development would feature a walking path, dog park, a “large central park” in the first phase and a recreation area in the second phase.
The proposal is set to go before Flowery Branch City Council on Feb. 4.
Rich Atkinson, the city planner, said last week he hadn’t fully reviewed the application, nor started a staff report, which normally includes a recommendation.
“Staff will be working with the applicant to possibly update and change the site plan as submitted,” he said.