Event held to remember lives lost in Gainesville's homeless community

A modest crowd braved the frigid weather Monday evening and gathered in the parking lot of St. Paul United Methodist Church to remember the lives that have been lost in Gainesville’s ever-growing homeless community.



The memorial, organized by the Homeless Coalition of Gainesville, also served as an occasion to recognize National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

“I live here in the city of Gainesville, but I do not have a home,” said Clarence Rhoyden, who says he became homeless following his son’s death. “I want you to look at my face. I want you to see me. I matter. I am a human being, and I’m not speaking just for myself but for all the homeless people out here. … I am a real person, not some object, not some collection of stories. I’m me, and I suffer.”

The city’s homeless population has increased six-fold since 2019 as the cost of living rises and affordable housing becomes increasingly difficult to find. Nearly 40% of renters are cost-burdened, paying more than one-third of their income in rent, and nearly one-fifth are severely cost-burdened, forking over more than half their income.

“Homelessness has hit us, and it’s in our front yard. It’s no longer in our backyard where we can hide it,” said Bilal Ali, imam at Gainesville Islamic Cultural Center. “This is the chicken capital of the world, and you mean to tell me we don't have the resources to put a facility together to deal with the mental illness that causes people to go to the street.”