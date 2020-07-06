'A year like we've never seen' - Hall schools superintendent offers picture of return to class

Hall County School District superintendent Will Schofield and the HCSD board of education provided an update Monday evening on what a return to school may look like for students and faculty at Hall schools this August.
As of now, HCSD expects schools to open for in-person learning on Aug. 7, but an online option will be available for families still uncomfortable with students returning to school buildings. According to Schofield, the school district will send out an email to all parents of Hall schools students later this week asking if they would prefer a return to in-person learning, a continuation of virtual learning to start the school year or if they are still undecided. Parents of students going into kindergarten, first grade, second grade or third grade will also be given the option of a 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., “one classroom, one teacher model,” which will be available “in one elementary school in each of the clusters.” The school district is planning to offer all three options for students in the coming year.
The emailed survey will also include videos — both in English and in Spanish — that will explain each of the plans in detail, as well as a “first 15 days” plan for the coming semester.
Parents who have made up their minds are expected to answer the survey based on what option they want for their children for the entirety of the fall semester of the 2020-2021 school year; however, assistant superintendent Kevin Bales said the school system will work with families on a case-by-case basis if they wish to change their decision.
Students who do decide to return to school buildings in August will be protected with a bevy of precautionary measures. All teachers and other school faculty will have their temperatures taken daily when they enter the school building. School staff will also be required to wear masks and/or face shields throughout the day.
Schofield said the district has not yet made a decision on whether or not students will also be required to wear masks.
“We haven’t landed on that 100% either way,” he said. “Certainly, we’re going to strongly encourage parents to work with their kids on wearing masks and getting them to wear masks. We haven’t come to the point yet where we’re ready to say that all students must wear masks.”
Schofield also said that schools will be halving occupancy for lunch rooms, and school principals will be responsible for deciding on new lunch plans that work for their individual schools. As for bus riders, many members of the board acknowledged that social distancing on busses would be difficult, but bus drivers will likely be encouraged to enforce seating charts, so students will be exposed to as few of their peers as possible while traveling to and from schools.
In the event that one or multiple Hall schools students test positive for COVID-19 during the school year, Schofield said the school district was prepared to close individual schools down and return to virtual learning for a period of a few days while the building is thoroughly sanitized. He added that HCSD is not expecting to have to close down all schools in the district due to instances of the virus that are isolated to one school.
Above everything, Schofield said it was important that families of Hall school students remain flexible, as plans could switch around rapidly depending on how infection rates of COVID-19 change going forward.
“We’ve never done this before, but we’ve got the right people on board to get it done and do it well,” Schofield said. “… But it’s going to be a year like we’ve never seen before.”