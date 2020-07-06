'A year like we've never seen' - Hall schools superintendent offers picture of return to class

Hall County School District superintendent Will Schofield and the HCSD board of education provided an update Monday evening on what a return to school may look like for students and faculty at Hall schools this August.

As of now, HCSD expects schools to open for in-person learning on Aug. 7, but an online option will be available for families still uncomfortable with students returning to school buildings. According to Schofield, the school district will send out an email to all parents of Hall schools students later this week asking if they would prefer a return to in-person learning, a continuation of virtual learning to start the school year or if they are still undecided. Parents of students going into kindergarten, first grade, second grade or third grade will also be given the option of a 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., “one classroom, one teacher model,” which will be available “in one elementary school in each of the clusters.” The school district is planning to offer all three options for students in the coming year.

The emailed survey will also include videos — both in English and in Spanish — that will explain each of the plans in detail, as well as a “first 15 days” plan for the coming semester.