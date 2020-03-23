Will Hall County graduation be canceled?

High school graduation isn’t off the table yet for the class of 2020.



During a virtual Hall County Board of Education meeting on Monday, March 23, Hall Superintendent Will Schofield stated that the school system would not make any premature decisions about canceling or postponing graduation.

“We realize just how special and how important graduation is for these students that have put 13 years of life into schooling,” Schofield said. “ … But in terms of changing any dates, at this time, we’re just going to leave things locked in and see where we are two, three weeks from now. Then we’ll start making some good decisions.”

Hall will continue with its online learning until at least April 6, which is the beginning of spring break. While the system hasn’t made any decisions about canceling physical school once the break is over, Schofield assured the community that Hall is equipped to carry out online learning for as long as needed.

Nath Morris, school board vice chairman, offered a word of caution to those who have travel plans for Hall’s spring break, which takes place from April 6 to April 10.

“We’ve got to be aware of what’s going on out there,” Morris said. “ … We talk about social distancing. Please consider what you’re doing.”