Why all public school students in Hall County can now get free school meals

“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy and nutritious food,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a statement.

The release goes on to say that while the USDA would have liked to extend the program through the entire 2020-2021 school year, “Congress did not authorize enough funding” to make that happen. It also acknowledged that while the plan is to fund school meals through December of this year, meals may only be provided “until available funding runs out.”

According to Cheryl Jones, Hall County director of school nutrition, the decision allows for all students at Hall County schools to receive breakfast and lunch at school cafeterias free of charge. Prior to this change, she said that around 56% of Hall County students qualified for free or reduced-price meals during the 2019-2020 school year. Families with income at 1.3 and 1.85 times the federal poverty guidelines qualified for free and reduced-price meals, respectively.

Jones said Hall County is using the Seamless Summer Option program, whereby students are given food without any payment necessary, and the district then submits a claim directly to the Georgia Department of Education for reimbursement. Remote students are also eligible to receive free meals, and their parents can sign up to pick their food up on the Hall County food services website.

Jones also said funding for the program is provided on a participation basis, meaning school districts are not given a specific amount of money for meals, but rather are paid back for the meals they distribute until federal funds for the program run dry.

Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said the USDA’s decision will streamline the process of getting food to the children and families who need it most.

“It allows us to quit trying to fill out all this really cumbersome paperwork when somebody just needs a lunch,” he said. “It also allows us, with the different models we’re using, just to put a lunch in any family or child’s lap that says they need one.”

The Gainesville City School System will not be affected by the change, as Gainesville City students already receive free meals through Provision 2 of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program, according to Superintendent Jeremy Williams.