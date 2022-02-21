Who was Beulah Rucker? Gainesville High memorial hall tells story of this pioneer in Black education

Gainesville High School lifted the curtain Monday on its memorial to Beulah Rucker, who famously founded an all-Black industrial school in 1914 in Gainesville and who dedicated her life to education for all.



“I almost came to tears when we walked in here,” said Rucker’s great-granddaughter, Kyndra Rucker-Cohen, a teacher in South Carolina who drove down to attend the dedication. She said the memorial is a reminder of her grandmother’s importance. “She’s still valid. She’s still valuable.”

Featured in the main hallway of the high school’s Advanced Studies Center, the Beulah Rucker History Hall is a timeline of Beulah Rucker’s life and accomplishments, with old pictures and historical descriptions. A 3D rendering of her signature heads the display, with an inscription below that reads: “Lighting the Torch for Education.”