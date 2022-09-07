Who Gainesville City Schools hired as safety and security manager

The Gainesville City school board announced the hiring of a new safety and security manager Tuesday.



Bonner Burton, who spent 27 years at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, has been appointed to the position, which was created as part of the school system’s decision in July to allocate an additional $1 million in security funding. That money will also be used to hire 10 armed security guards, two at Gainesville High and one at each elementary and middle school. Burton will lead the effort to hire the guards and oversee them.