Who Gainesville City Schools hired as safety and security manager

The Gainesville City school board announced the hiring of a new safety and security manager Tuesday.
Bonner Burton, who spent 27 years at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, has been appointed to the position, which was created as part of the school system’s decision in July to allocate an additional $1 million in security funding. That money will also be used to hire 10 armed security guards, two at Gainesville High and one at each elementary and middle school. Burton will lead the effort to hire the guards and oversee them.
“All security guards will be armed and come with successful security experience,” said Gainesville City Schools spokeswoman Joy Griffin in a press release. “As manager, Burton will oversee logistics and training.”
Burton will also serve as the first line of communication with the Gainesville Police Department and the school system’s five school resource officers.
Burton served as a school resource officer at West Hall High School early in his career. More recently, he served as assistant division commander at the Hall County Jail and previously served in roles ranging from operations commander at the Hall County Courthouse, as well as assistant commander for Hall County SWAT.
“Having served for 27 years with the Hall County Sheriff’s office, I am proud to use that experience to protect the children of our community,” Burton said.
“Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students,” said Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams. “Adding this position to our district leadership ensures it remains our priority and continues to evolve with the needs of our community.”
“Gainesville is leading the way in what I believe will be a model for all schools moving forward,” said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. “The partnership between our SROs and campus security is a balance of prevention and intervention that will lead to a safe and productive school campus.”