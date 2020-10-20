When University of North Georgia expansion of Gainesville campus will be complete and what it will offer

Three renovation projects that are part of the $19 million expansion of the University of North Georgia in Gainesville on to the former Lanier Technical College campus will be open in time for classes in fall 2021, according to UNG Gainesville Vice President Richard Oates.



“Never did I think I would be able to inherit a college campus right across the street,” Oates said during a Zoom conference with the South Hall Business Coalition on Tuesday morning. “It will be so easy to integrate. It will be seamless integration.”

UNG originally acquired the property adjacent the Gainesville campus on Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood in July of 2019. Since then, the school has been busy gutting and redesigning several of the former Lanier Tech buildings on Mathis Drive to fit the needs of UNG’s growing Gainesville student body.

Here’s how they plan to use three former Lanier Tech buildings and what changes are being made to the facilities.