When Gainesville schools will mail report cards

The Gainesville City School System will send out report cards for all students grades K-8 on May 22, while high school report cards will arrive at students’ homes no later than June 5 according to an announcement released by GCSS Friday morning.



The announcement also noted that the school system is “actively planning” for the 2020-2021 school year and that future plans would be released to students and parents in coming weeks.

GCSS will also provide virtual summer instruction to “identified” special education and migratory students in June. Summer recovery will be provided to high school students who need it, and more details will be forthcoming.



