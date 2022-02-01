What lawmakers, educators say about push to ban critical race theory

Georgia Republicans have introduced two bills this month that propose to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools and universities, and violations would be met by pauses in government funding.
The more recent bill, Senate Bill 377, was introduced last week by Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Toccoa, who said in a press release that CRT and other “divisive topics” must be banned in higher education before they start “seeping down into our K-12 schools.”
Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, said he and his colleagues “have found a lot out” during their investigations in the past year, but for now they are holding their cards close to their chests. He co-sponsored House Bill 888, which concerns public elementary and secondary schools.
Dunahoo has sent a list of three questions to all colleges within the University System of Georgia. The questions center on privilege and oppression, asking whether students are being taught that “possessing certain characteristics inherently designates them as either being ‘privileged’ or ‘oppressed,’” or whether there are any courses “teaching students who identify as white, male, heterosexual or Christian (that they) are intrinsically privileged and oppressive, which is defined as ‘malicious or unjust’ and ‘wrong.’”
He said details will be forthcoming once hearings and committee meetings get underway.
Together, the bills propose to withhold funding from schools and universities that violate their dictates.
SB 377 threatens to withhold up to 10% of state funding from public elementary and secondary schools; HB 888 20%. The offending school or school system must comply with a “corrective action plan” issued by the state superintendent, after which funds will be restored within 45 days. A specific figure is not given for public universities.
“There will be an appeal process to the State Board of Education and then at that point, funds could be withheld for egregious noncompliance,” Hatchett said, adding that egregious “is the key word there.”
“I have gotten a lot of blowback because there’s some people that misunderstand what our intention of this bill is,” Hatchett said. “I think people believe that what we're trying to do is erase history, and that is not what we're trying to do.”
Hatchett said the goal is to prevent educators from telling students that the wrongdoings and prejudices of their ancestors, be they slaveholders or colonialists, are “stamped into their DNA.”
The bill states that it would not “undermine intellectual freedom and free expression,” nor would it prohibit the discussion of divisive concepts that are had “in an objective manner and without endorsement.”
But its critics aren’t convinced.
“SB 377 is an educational gag order,” Matthew Boedy, a professor at the University of North Georgia and president of the American Association of University Professors' Georgia conference, wrote in an email. “It would constrain the teaching of certain concepts by banning an expert's opinion on those concepts. … Whether one agrees with those experts, the idea that experts or any citizen who is a teacher can't speak to their area of expertise should be condemned as anti-education.”
The bill also states it would not bar teachings about racism, slavery or segregation, including “topics relating to the enactment and enforcement of laws resulting in such oppression, segregation, and discrimination.”
Sheri Hardee, dean of UNG’s College of Education, defined CRT in a way that would actually seem to allow its teaching should the bill become law.
“Critical race theory grew out of legal theory after the Civil Rights Movement and it combines the work of many areas including sociology, history, economics, politics, and history,” she wrote in an email. “CRT explores the moments in any country’s past that have led to present laws or policies, resulting in institutionalized discrimination.”
Neither of the bills explicitly mentioned CRT.
Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville and co-sponsor of SB 377, said he has heard from people all across the state who are worried about CRT and its offshoots, though they often struggle to provide examples.
“I ask them for specific instances, and sometimes they have a difficult time telling me a specific instance,” he said. Nevertheless, he added, “if it's on the minds of our taxpayers and on the minds of our citizens, then it's certainly something that needs to be looked at.”
“I have been all over the state of Georgia, and I'm getting feedback and input from every corner, from 159 counties,” he said. “When I go to talk with somebody, in every part of the state this comes up.”
At a Hall County school board meeting last year, two mothers took the floor and said they are worried that Critical Race Theory is “infiltrating” schools and urged the board to ban its teaching.
But officials from the Gainesville and Hall County schools systems have said there is no evidence CRT is being taught in any of their schools.
Kevin Bales, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning at Hall County Schools, previously told The Times that a “rogue” teacher might pop up every now and then, but they are “exceptions to the rule.”
He said teachers draw directly from the Georgia Standards of Excellence. School districts in other states may have “more controversial wording in their standards,” he said, “but I’ve not found it in the state of Georgia.”
“When parents reach out to me, what I’ll do is ask them to … go to the state website and find the place where they see what they believe is Critical Race Theory, or where they have a concern about what that content is, and that really starts to shorten the conversation.”
Similarly, local public universities, including the University of North Georgia and Lanier Technical College, have said that CRT is not an explicit part of their curriculums.
“We do not have classes centered on Critical Race Theory,” UNG’s Hardee said. “However, courses in a variety of disciplines, including education, sociology, psychology and history, engage in discussions about the history of race and racism and its impact relative to the subject.”
Miller suggested that perhaps professors are being less forthcoming than they would be otherwise. “Certainly they’re not going to be enthusiastic about sharing what might be a problem for them,” he said.
When asked whether the bills might be attempting to fix a problem that scarcely exists, Hatchett said “the intent behind this legislation is to be proactive instead of reactive.”
Miller echoed the sentiment, saying the purpose of the bill is to “stop it in its tracks.”