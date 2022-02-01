What lawmakers, educators say about push to ban critical race theory

Dunahoo has sent a list of three questions to all colleges within the University System of Georgia. The questions center on privilege and oppression, asking whether students are being taught that “possessing certain characteristics inherently designates them as either being ‘privileged’ or ‘oppressed,’” or whether there are any courses “teaching students who identify as white, male, heterosexual or Christian (that they) are intrinsically privileged and oppressive, which is defined as ‘malicious or unjust’ and ‘wrong.’”

He said details will be forthcoming once hearings and committee meetings get underway.

Together, the bills propose to withhold funding from schools and universities that violate their dictates.

SB 377 threatens to withhold up to 10% of state funding from public elementary and secondary schools; HB 888 20%. The offending school or school system must comply with a “corrective action plan” issued by the state superintendent, after which funds will be restored within 45 days. A specific figure is not given for public universities.

“There will be an appeal process to the State Board of Education and then at that point, funds could be withheld for egregious noncompliance,” Hatchett said, adding that egregious “is the key word there.”

“I have gotten a lot of blowback because there’s some people that misunderstand what our intention of this bill is,” Hatchett said. “I think people believe that what we're trying to do is erase history, and that is not what we're trying to do.”

Hatchett said the goal is to prevent educators from telling students that the wrongdoings and prejudices of their ancestors, be they slaveholders or colonialists, are “stamped into their DNA.”

The bill states that it would not “undermine intellectual freedom and free expression,” nor would it prohibit the discussion of divisive concepts that are had “in an objective manner and without endorsement.”



But its critics aren’t convinced.