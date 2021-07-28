What drives the new director of Gainesville's Head Start and what her goals are

“My grandmother was everything to me,” who told Harris when she was a young girl that her calling was serving others.



“My grandmother was a cleaning lady and she put a word on me and she always used to say, ‘You’ll always have friends.’”

Harris tries to embody her grandmother’s word each morning as she stands outside to greet each person who walks through the door.

When Harris walked into the center for the first time in May, she knew she was standing on top of a “gold mine,” she said, even if it seemed like she was “standing at the bottom of a volcano.”

Monica Grimes, family engagement program specialist, said the center has around 70 vacancies, each representing a “missed opportunity” for families and children who would otherwise benefit from its services.

The E.E. Butler center is the only Head Start center in Hall County, though it acts as the headquarters for six off-site locations at local elementary schools, including Myers, Sugar Hill, McEver, Lanier, Lula and Flowery Branch. The center is capable of serving 197 children and 174 at its off-site locations.

“Our primary goal is to make sure that our slots are being filled by the children who need this program the most,” Grimes said. “Each day that goes by where we are not at our funded enrollment is a missed opportunity for a child to receive all of the amazing benefits of our program, like the nutritious meals and the socialization and the high quality of education that they receive in our program … which is why it’s so important that we increase community awareness of this center and the work that it does.”