West Hall High School graduation 2020, a photo gallery
West Hall Graduation 15.jpg

West Hall High School sets up a stage Saturday, May 23, 2020, in front of the school so graduating seniors could receive their diplomas and have their photos taken as family members watched from vehicles nearby.

by Scott Rogers
West Hall Graduation 17.jpg

West Hall Graduation 14.jpg

West Hall Graduation 16.jpg

West Hall Graduation 13.jpg

West Hall Graduation 12.jpg

West Hall Graduation 11.jpg

West Hall Graduation 9.jpg

West Hall Graduation 10.jpg

West Hall Graduation 7.jpg

West Hall Graduation 8.jpg

West Hall Graduation 5.jpg

West Hall Graduation 6.jpg

West Hall Graduation 4.jpg

West Hall Graduation 2.jpg

West Hall Graduation 3.jpg

West Hall Graduation 1.jpg

