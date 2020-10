Walk down memory lane at Gainesville High before it changes forever

The Gainesville High School campus is soon to undergo some significant renovations , and the Gainesville City School System wants to give alumni one last chance to see the school as they remember it.

Gainesville High will be hosting an “Elephant Nostalgia Walk” from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, during which anyone in the Gainesville community is welcome to come to the high school campus to walk through the soon-to-be-demolished cafeteria, gym and CTAE building and reminisce.

“With construction slated to begin here within the next month in that area, we wanted to provide the community an opportunity just to walk through those buildings one last time,” Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said. “For some people, it might have been last week that they were in those buildings, and for others it might have been 10, 20 years ago that they’ve been in those buildings. People have some great memories in those areas, and we want them to be able to bring family and walk through them one final time.”