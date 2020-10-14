Walk down memory lane at Gainesville High before it changes forever

The three buildings all date back more than 40 years. The cafeteria – the oldest standing building on the campus – was built in 1959, while the gym – the second-oldest building on the campus – dates back to 1960, according to Sammy Smith, treasurer for the Gainesville Board of Education. The CTAE building was built in the mid 1970s, per Smith.

He said the school system is expecting a wide range of alumni to participate in the nostalgia walk, including some who were around for the construction of the current Gainesville High School campus in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

“There are, of course, some great stories and fabulous memories from those buildings, and folks enjoy memories,” Smith said. “So, Sunday gives anyone an opportunity to stroll through at their leisure and relive and enjoy some of those memories.”

Those interested in participating do not have to make an appointment and can arrive at any time between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday to walk the campus at their leisure. Williams said all participants must have a mask with them, which they will be required to wear while indoors or while unable to maintain social distancing.

He added that the school system wanted to have a larger and more involved ceremony but decided due to the COVID-19 pandemic to go with the more individualized option.