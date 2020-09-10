Thursday marks first day of full attendance at Gainesville schools. Here’s how it compares to Tuesday’s half attendance

Phased-in return a success, teachers and staff say

After a successful and seemingly incident-free first day back on Tuesday, the introduction of the second half of the student body at school buildings across the district hasn’t seemed to phase school staff, according to interviews with teachers and administrators.

“We did not have any added challenges. Third through fifth graders came in this morning with their masks already on,” said Gwenell Brown, principal of Fair Street International Academy. “I had to give out one mask this morning.”

Brown said it seemed students were excited to be back and see their friends and teachers or join their siblings who had returned in days prior, but it also seemed that the education they’d received from both parents and school staff leading up to their return to school buildings paid off. She said she’d even wandered outside during a recess period and glanced at the sectioned-off areas where students were supposed to remain only with their own class to find students obeying those guidelines without much need for enforcement.

Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said Thursday that increased traffic during afternoon student pickup was to be expected, given the larger number of parents who are driving their children to school during the pandemic. Otherwise, Williams said, reports from other schools have sounded much like Brown’s — smooth sailing.

“Tuesday and Wednesday went extremely well. Being able to see our students and employees interacting in a much needed in-person environment is good for everyone,” he said. “Today was more of the same.”

Overall, Brown said it was “refreshing” to have students back, and the phased-in approach allowed staff to properly introduce students to buildings that might be new to them.

At Gainesville Exploration Academy, Principal Renee Boatright and first grade teacher Alexis Koch reported much of the same.

Koch said some of the younger children struggle to remember to wear their masks over their nose and mouth or properly social distance, but they seem to be adjusting well. She said keeping classes together in one classroom to cut down on class transitions has helped reduce exposure.

Thursday’s addition of grades third through fifth was smooth at Gainesville Exploration, as K-2 and 3-5 are in two separate wings of the building, according to Boatright. The principal also said she noticed a slightly delayed afternoon pickup period, but she said she believed that once the students get used to the procedure, the process would return to a normal pace.

The school system is reporting COVID-19 cases on its website weekly, with two as of Sept. 7.