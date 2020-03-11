These state bills could help immigrant students afford college

“There’s this sense and feeling that Georgia is home, so it is upsetting to know that a place that not just myself but so many have invested so much of their time, so much of their efforts, and so much of this pride to be from Georgia … sometimes due to politics, we get overlooked or denied these opportunities when at the end of the day, we’re not wishing any harm,” Vela said. “We’re wanting to contribute.”



Vela said she supports the Georgia Resident In-State Tuition Act, which would offer immigrant students in-state tuition rates if they have graduated from a Georgia high school or have a Georgia GED, have lived in the state for at least four years, were in the country by their 12th birthday and are under the age of 30.

House Bill 920 would require the student to have attended a Georgia school for at least three years before then graduating from an in-state high school. The student would need to apply for college within two years of graduating high school.

House Bill 896 has slightly different requirements. Students would need to have attended a Georgia high school for at least three years, earned a state-accredited high school diploma or GED, and be enrolled as a current or entering student at a Georgia college on or after July 1, 2021. Undocumented students would need to file an affidavit with their college stating that they have filed an application to legalize their immigration status or will file an application as

soon as they are eligible to do so.

“Denying access to education does not reflect who we are as Georgians, and legislation like this helps move our state forward,” Jerry Gonzalez, executive director of the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, said in a statement in support of HB 896. “Not only would in-state tuition benefit these young people, but it would also ensure our state has a strong and educated workforce to meet our needs.”

Vela said with the current suspension of new DACA applications, more students are graduating high school unsure of their next steps.

“I can’t begin to imagine the level of confusion and sadness and maybe even hurt with an undocumented status, not knowing exactly what you can do, especially if you’re wanting to stay in Georgia,” she said. “It’s pretty difficult to be able to access higher education with no permanent status.”

State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, introduced the Georgia Resident In-State Tuition Act. He said it “comes down to fairness,” plus increasing access to higher education drives economic development.