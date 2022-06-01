These Hall middle schoolers provided water for a South Sudanese village

A remote village in South Sudan now has access to clean water, thanks to the sixth graders at East Hall Middle School, who raised thousands of dollars as part of an earth science project to fund the drilling of a well.

South Sudan is still reeling from a yearslong civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands, displaced millions and left millions more severely food insecure. In South Sudan, 59% of the population lack access to clean water, according to the United Nations.

The sixth graders, some 300 of them, solicited donations from teachers, parents and relatives, wrote letters to local businesses, and even sold water bottles to the thirsty kids in gym class, raising the necessary $5,000 to build the well.

The students studied hydrology between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the project combined Hall County Schools’ push for greater literacy with its commitment to service learning.

“One of the things we tell them and preach to them is just because you're a kid, doesn't mean you can't do, so it's just finding the opportunities and finding the ways to do it,” said Lori Brown, one of three science teachers who led the project. “When a whole group of people come together, you really can make a huge difference, and I think that will have a lasting impact on them.”