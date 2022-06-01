These Hall middle schoolers provided water for a South Sudanese village

A remote village in South Sudan now has access to clean water, thanks to the sixth graders at East Hall Middle School, who raised thousands of dollars as part of an earth science project to fund the drilling of a well.
South Sudan is still reeling from a yearslong civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands, displaced millions and left millions more severely food insecure. In South Sudan, 59% of the population lack access to clean water, according to the United Nations.
The sixth graders, some 300 of them, solicited donations from teachers, parents and relatives, wrote letters to local businesses, and even sold water bottles to the thirsty kids in gym class, raising the necessary $5,000 to build the well.
The students studied hydrology between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the project combined Hall County Schools’ push for greater literacy with its commitment to service learning.
“One of the things we tell them and preach to them is just because you're a kid, doesn't mean you can't do, so it's just finding the opportunities and finding the ways to do it,” said Lori Brown, one of three science teachers who led the project. “When a whole group of people come together, you really can make a huge difference, and I think that will have a lasting impact on them.”
The $5,000 was given to Water for South Sudan, a nonprofit based in Rochester, New York, that has built more than 500 wells in the world’s newest nation, which gained its independence from Sudan in 2011.
Lynn Malooly, executive director of Water for South Sudan, said access to clean water “changes everything” for a village, going beyond health and rippling into other areas of socioeconomics.
“The first thing is that everybody is healthier, and especially vulnerable people like children, elderly people, pregnant women, because if they drink contaminated water, especially little kids, they can die,” she said. “Sometimes there might be a school, or a clinic is able to come in because of having clean water. There's probably more market activity in the village. People can make things and sell things or grow some food and sell some food. So we know everything improves, but not they can't do really anything until they have water, so it's really the first step.”
The well is located in the Wunchum village in Warrap State in the north of the country. Malooly did not know how many people live in the Wunchum village, but she said villages tend to have 600 to 800 people.
“I was really happy for them,” said sixth grader Islabella Hernandez of seeing the pictures of the well and the villagers. “A lot of them were smiling, and there were a lot of people there who were really happy.”
“I think it's really cool,” said sixth grader Jayden Faulkner. “To give back to others that are not as fortunate as us here in America is a good experience for us younger and upcoming adults.”
Water for South Sudan was founded in 2005 by Sudanese Salva Dut, on whose life the book “A Long Walk to Water” is loosely based. One of the main characters, an 11-year-old girl named Nya, must walk eight hours each day to fetch dirty water from the nearest pond.
The students not only read the book but tried to put themselves in Nya’s shoes, walking around campus for 20 minutes with gallon jugs of water atop their heads.
“The first thing I was thinking was, ‘Wow, like how did they do this?’” Hernandez said. “Because the jug was only like 8 pounds, the teacher said, and they have to carry more. And I was like, they have to be strong to do this, and they do it on a daily (basis). I mean, they carry multiple jugs.”
Sixth grader Katie Sanders said it was not easy, and it taught her “to be grateful for the water that we have that is so accessible to us.”
“It was surprising that a lot of females do this throughout the course of their day, like this takes up a majority of their day,” she said. “And it just makes me think, they work so hard just to get this little bit of not-clean, suitable water.”