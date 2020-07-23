‘There’s going to be an infection’: Local superintendents warn of uncertain school year

The superintendents of Gainesville and Hall County schools said Thursday that COVID-19 infection in schools is not a matter of “if” but “when” and laid out how they would do their best to continue the best instruction possible during the pandemic.

In a webinar with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce on July 23, the two men warned that, despite detailed preparation and plans for various scenarios, the upcoming school year will be uncertain.

Both school districts are planning for a return to in-person school on Aug. 17 but are allowing families to choose, with registration, a 100% online option as well. However, Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams and Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said schools could be forced by an outbreak of COVID-19 to return to virtual learning at any time. Both superintendents pointed out that they continue to see an uptick in the number of students and staff who are reporting that they have COVID-19.

Williams and Schofield also noted that state leadership may choose to mandate a delay for the start of all public schools in the state until later. It had been reported that the Georgia school board, which also met on Thursday morning, was preparing to consider a delay for public schools in the state until after Labor Day. That item was "barely referenced" during the board's meeting, according to the Associated Press.

Both superintendents say plans for an in-person start to the school year could still change in coming weeks. An official decision will come later, they said.

In-person school in Hall

Schofield began his comments with sharp criticisms of those who have sought to politicize COVID-19, as well as the wearing of masks to prevent its spread:

“I’ve been incredibly dismayed that we could take something as serious (and) as wide-reaching as a pandemic and begin to politicize it,” he said, adding that he recognizes there will be times when keeping masks on students will present challenges. “In the Hall County School District, we will be wearing masks. … If you think that’s a political statement, then stay at home, do virtual school and don’t wear a mask. But I’m not going to tell my 65-year-old employees with underlying health conditions, ‘I’m not sure masks really make a difference.’ We know beyond a shadow of a doubt that if we can get everybody to put the doggone masks on when you’re around people, we’ll have less infection, we’ll protect more people and you know what? I can sleep at night with a lot of folks mad at me as long as we’re doing what we think protects the individuals that work (in) and go to our schools.”

Schofield said he’d received complaints from many families who accuse him of making a dangerous decision in returning to school in person. But, he said, there is no right answer for the new school year.

“There are costs and benefits associated with both,” he said, adding that not returning to school has been affecting the families most in need.

Schofield said virtual school has already risked lives of some students who, on top of their academics, have to deal with isolation and abuse at home or other potentially dangerous mental health concerns, such as depression or suicidality. Others, he said, rely on school meals to get by.

In-person school could provide those children with counseling support from school social workers and consistent meals, Schofield said. In-person school can also help prevent a “catastrophic” slide in literacy and numeracy skills, especially for younger students.

“We will never make those up,” he said.

About two-thirds of families in the district of more than 27,000 students are choosing to return to in-person school, Schofield said. Another 18% have chosen virtual, and 15% are undecided so far.

“We know that those numbers are very fluid and that they’ll change," he said. "And we will do our best to accommodate folks as we move forward.”

In terms of precautions for the upcoming in-person schooling plan, Schofield said people will be required to sanitize their hands when they board a school bus and staff will be required to wear masks while students are expected to wear them. His presentation in the webinar showed staff will encourage proper hand washing, water fountains will be shut off and hand sanitizer will be readily available. Cafeterias will operate at 50% capacity, and some meals will be provided in classrooms.

Social distancing will be enforced where possible, but Schofield said the district cannot purchase additional buses and hire additional drivers to create additional routes to spread students out.

Staff and students will be asked to self-screen for a fever and other symptoms before they enter Hall schools, Schofield said. Visitors, he added, will be extremely limited.

He said Hall County Schools will decide whether to move to remote learning based on community spread of the virus, as well as how many cases are in the school system and other factors.

“I can only commit to this community … that we will do our dead-level best to weigh those pros and cons and try to make it as positive as we can for everybody and protect, until our fingers bleed, the health of our students and the health of our employees,” he said. “And that is not an easy task.”