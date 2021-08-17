Small group of parents protests mask mandate at Lakeview Academy

“I don't believe that masks, first of all, protect you from anything,” said Liz Robbins, a parent who has had three children graduate from the school and still has one in high school. “If the mask protects you so well, why do you care if our kid doesn't have a mask? So I just don't understand that. All we want is the option.”



Robbins cited the mental health of young students as a reason for opposing the mandate.

“Think about the elementary school kids that have to wear a mask all day and what that's doing,” Robbins said. “It's the fear that's instilled in these kids, and that's not right. That's not America. That's not what we're founded on. We're not founded on fear. And God says to stand up, not kneel, so we're standing up for what we believe.”

The private Gainesville school held a virtual town hall Monday evening with local experts who explained why masking in schools is important and providing information on the coronavirus and data on rising case numbers and hospitalizations. Parents, including some who participated in the protest, asked questions and voiced their concerns.

But a majority of parents support the mandate, said Head of School Dr. Kirsty Montgomery.

The school conducted a survey last year, she said, and 97% of parents reported being satisfied with the school’s overall response to the coronavirus pandemic, with 75% rating the response as excellent.

“Last night reinforced their decision for me, it enlightened me as to why they made the decision,” said Kristy Bowling, a parent with a third and fourth grader in the school. “They’re helping keep our kids safe,” she said.

Montgomery said the school’s board of trustees, the administration and its COVID-19 task force — which includes a local pediatrician, an emergency physician, and a registered school nurse — unanimously decided on Aug. 8 to mandate masks based on the surge in coronavirus cases in the area. The decision is “data-driven,” the school’s guidelines state, and will be reevaluated on a weekly basis.

Northeast Georgia Health System expects to surpass its January hospitalization record of 355 by early September. Meanwhile, nine school districts across four counties have announced that they are shutting their doors and sending students home due to outbreaks.

“Lakeview is listening to the right people — the ones with medical degrees,” Rich Wilson, who has a fourth grader in the school, said in an email.

In addition to keeping her community safe, Montgomery said “the primary reason for doing this is to keep our school open.”

Lakeview has 560 students, 50% of whom are ineligible to be vaccinated. Montgomery estimates that 75% of staff are vaccinated based on the number who participated in on-campus vaccinations in the spring, adding that the rate may now be higher.

When asked about the protesters, Montgomery said: “I respect that they don't agree with this decision, but Lakeview is a family and we came together last year as a community to follow the mitigation protocols so that we could stay open and keep everybody safe.”