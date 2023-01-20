Security audits conducted at these 6 Hall schools. Officials tight-lipped on results

Hall County Schools conducted security audits Thursday at six of its schools with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, but would not share the results or explain what the audits entailed.
“The purpose of these unannounced audits is to identify areas for improvement and build upon existing safety and security protocols,” district spokesman Stan Lewis said in a press release Thursday. “Leadership from each of the schools selected today will be debriefed on the results. These assessments play an integral role in the district’s on-going commitment to ensuring the safety of all students and team members.”
Lewis later provided the names of the schools but did not share any further information about the audits.
“Because of security reasons, the results of the audits and what the audits entail are not for public consumption,” he said over email.
The schools include two high schools, two middle schools and two elementary schools.
North Hall High
West Hall High
East Hall Middle
Chestatee Academy
Lanier Elementary
White Sulphur Elementary
Hall school officials have been reluctant to share information about their security plans, worrying that doing so might make it easier for someone to carry out an attack.
After the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last year that killed 19 children and two teachers, the school board approved an additional $1 million in security funding, though officials initially provided little information about how that money would be spent, saying only that they would “harden” targets and further collaborate with local law enforcement and emergency agencies.
Only later did Superintendent Will Schofield say that money may be used to build vestibules at schools, adding an additional layer of security, or buy biometric gun safes to store rifles that could be used by school resource officers if there is an active shooter on campus.
The school system conducted several active shooter drills last summer, including one at Cherokee Bluff Middle, though media were not allowed inside during the drill.
School board member Mark Pettitt has said he is in favor of spending the estimated $3 to $4 million it would cost to hire SROs at the district’s 20 elementary schools. Currently, only the middle and high schools have SROs.
Schofield has expressed reluctance, saying that money could be used to hire 30 teachers or counselors. Schofield has said school security is much more about school culture, mental health and staff training than it is about beefing up schools and hiring additional personnel.
“We know too much about previous school tragedies to believe that armed personnel, metal detectors and razor wire are a sufficient and appropriate response,” he said in July. “Our students have been through much chaos in recent years and are experiencing record levels of anxiety; our schools should be a haven of safety and welcome.”