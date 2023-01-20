Security audits conducted at these 6 Hall schools. Officials tight-lipped on results

Hall County Schools conducted security audits Thursday at six of its schools with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, but would not share the results or explain what the audits entailed.

“The purpose of these unannounced audits is to identify areas for improvement and build upon existing safety and security protocols,” district spokesman Stan Lewis said in a press release Thursday. “Leadership from each of the schools selected today will be debriefed on the results. These assessments play an integral role in the district’s on-going commitment to ensuring the safety of all students and team members.”

Lewis later provided the names of the schools but did not share any further information about the audits.

“Because of security reasons, the results of the audits and what the audits entail are not for public consumption,” he said over email.